Beaver Mines, Alta. still waiting on water supply as Castle area celebrates new infrastructure

A project to bring potable water to the Castle, Alta. area has been completed after nearly two years’ worth of work.

The Castle Area Regional Water Supply project was initiated by the Municipal District of Pincher Creek in 2018, following a servicing study that examined the demand of potable water in the area the year prior.

In May 2019, construction began and was scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

However, delays meant it wasn’t done until late 2020 and an official ribbon-cutting event was held Thursday.

Jody Petrone, infrastructure manager with MPE Engineering, says approximately 28 kilometres of pipeline were built to carry the water into the area.

“The project started with a upgrade to a water plant just outside Cowley,” she explained. Tweet This

“So we built a raw water line from the Oldman reservoir, that then feeds the water plants, which then treats the water, and then we put it in a pipeline and send it all the way up here.”

The $11.3-million project was provided through a grant from the government of Alberta.

The new infrastructure means Castle Mountain Resort doesn’t have to worry about its water supply, with a reliable source right in its backyard. The water will not be used for snow-making purposes.

“This is going to be a great water system because it gives us security that we can have enough water for our guests so we can operate our business, as well as for all the homeowners and the community here to get clean drinking water,” said Castle’s director of operations Jason Crawford.

However, the nearby Hamlet of Beaver Mines is still awaiting help for its water supply, with no current access to municipal water or wastewater services.

M.D. of Pincher Creek Reeve Brian Hammond says getting the community a safe, convenient water supply has been a lengthy effort.

“Lots of folks are still having to go to Pincher Creek for a source of water,” he said. “The wheels of government have turned very slowly over time.” Tweet This

He says the area is waiting on certain approvals from the government before more work can be done.

“The waste water portion of the project is still a work in progress. We’re waiting for approvals and very much looking forward to having a conclusion.”

Petrone says it’s likely the Beaver Mine’s portion will be completed sometime in 2022, depending on the speed of the approval process.