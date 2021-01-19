Pincher Creek thrilled with results of ‘massive’ shop local holiday campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Pincher Creek is celebrating its success in running a holiday shopping campaign that was able to support local business in a big way.

“We launched it in about three or four days and $512,000 was spent locally that we know of,” volunteer president for the Pincher Creek Chamber of Commerce Sam Schofield said Tuesday.

“There’s lots of half-passports and a few stamps that are floating around but yeah, it’s massive.”

Thirty-four businesses participated in the Love Local passport campaign, where people could receive a stamp to show they’d supported each different local shop, with the goal of being drawn to win gift cards to their favourite spots.

“Many businesses in our community have said this was the best Christmas they’ve ever had,” Schofield said. Tweet This

Seeds Flower Shop owner Jacalyn Anderson says it’s a testament to the kind of community she grew up in.

“These people are generational here,” she explained. “And we know each other, we know what businesses they have and they support every business in town.”

Owner of Pincher Creek fitness hub Sugar Studio Jayna Adair says as a newer member of the business community, she’s been amazed by the support directed to her from locals and from other nearby store owners.

“We’re really lucky here,” Adair said. “I feel that we have more community over competition… That sort of feel.” Tweet This

And with the amount of focus on local, Anderson says around 45 new businesses opened up shop in Pincher Creek in 2020.

“You just hear so much negative stuff you think, ‘Oh my goodness, our little town, what’s going to happen to it?’” Anderson said. “But that’s just what makes our little town so unique.”

Schofield says the Pincher Creek Chamber Of Commerce gives credit to the support and guidance received from other towns during the pandemic.

“We aren’t reinventing the wheel,” Schofield said.

“We do have to give a slight kudos to the Lacombe Chamber who did give us some advice and helped us out with some information as well.” Tweet This

He adds the chamber is looking forward to participating in similar initiatives this coming summer, though he won’t hint yet what’s in store for customers.