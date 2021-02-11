Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported just four new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton on Wednesday and one virus-related death.

The city has now recorded 272 deaths after a person in their 70s succumbed to the affliction over the last few days.

There are now 21 outbreaks in the city after three were declared over on Thursday, including one at the Salvation Army’s Lawson Ministries on Main Street East involving seven cases among three patrons and four staff members.

The other outbreaks that ended on Wednesday were at The Wellington nursing home on the Mountain which had a single case involving a worker and a Bank of Montreal location on Barton Street East that had three staff cases.

A new outbreak was declared at the Salvation Army location at York Boulevard downtown. The facility is reporting one case involving a patron.

The city’s current outbreaks have accounted for 369 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, of which 152 cases and 25 deaths had connections with seniors’ homes.

Outbreaks at Macassa Lodge on Sherman Avenue and the Meadows long-term care home (LTCH) in Ancaster account for 105 cases and 20 deaths combined.

The city’s active cases were down for the fifth day in a row on Thursday moving from 423 to 351 day over day.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases also dropped slightly from 58 per 100,000 population to 49 as of Feb. 11.

Hamilton has had 9,634 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The city has administered just over 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, about 15,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and almost 900 to essential caregivers.

Halton reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths at Burlington long-term care home

Halton region reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and an increase in active cases after five days of decline. Public health says there are now 403 active cases as of Feb. 11, up 15 from Wednesday.

The region reported two more deaths at the Mount Nemo Christian long-term care home in Burlington. The home has now had eight deaths among 64 COVID-19 cases during the outbreak which started on Jan. 10.

An outbreak at the Post Inn Village LTCH in Oakville was declared over on Wednesday. The home experienced one death among eight cases in a surge that lasted 35 days.

There were no new outbreaks in Halton which now has 32 open outbreaks in the community with 11 tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

Halton has had 8,912 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 179 deaths.

Niagara reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Niagara reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and a drop in active cases for the 18th straight day.

As of Feb. 11, the region’s active cases were at 508, a drop of 27 day over day.

Public health says there were four more virus-related deaths in the past few days.

The region has had 357 deaths and 8,273 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara has 41 total outbreaks made up of surges at 20 health-related facilities, which includes seven in St. Catharines and four in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered 354 COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. More than 7,500 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 11.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases, records 39th death

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one more virus-related death.

The region has had 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began and 1,377 total coronavirus cases.

The region’s active cases dropped for the fifth day in a row from 49 to 43 as of Feb. 11.

The HNHU is now dealing with five institutional outbreaks involving 16 total coronavirus cases among 15 staff and just a single case among residents.

The outbreaks are at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Delhi long-term care home, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

For the second day in a row, the Brant County Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day by six cases to 17 on Feb. 11.

Public health is managing three outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford and one construction site involving six workers.

Public health says more than 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 450 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 11.

The county has had 1,384 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.