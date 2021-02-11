Coronavirus: 14 death at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay; 11 new cases for HKPR health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The new cases included seven in the City of Kawartha Lakes, three in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Cases now surpass 500 in the Kawarthas (502) and 400 in Northumberland County (401). There have 52 cases in Haliburton County.

Of the 955 cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, 78 are currently active (50 in the Kawarthas, 26 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County). There are now 831 resolved cases — approximately 87 per cent.

Late Wednesday afternoon following the health unit’s daily update, Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay reported a 14th resident has died of COVID-19 from the ongoing outbreak.

Active outbreaks on Thursday include:

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — three special constables test positive

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tests positive

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. The province reports seven active cases among inmates as of Feb. 10. At least two staff have tested positive

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers. The home says all residents tested negative as of Feb. 6

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 14 resident deaths. On Thursday, there were 35 active cases — 21 residents and 11 staff members.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 11, 2021.The health units reports two more deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes — associated with the outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughin, bringing the death toll to 13. Since the pandemic was declared there have been 59 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction — 50 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and nine in Northumberland County.

Twenty-eight of the deaths in the Kawarthas were associated with a springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.