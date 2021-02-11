Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography and sexual touching

Send this page to someone via email

Former Riverview volunteer basketball coach Shawn Nickerson has pleaded guilty to child pornography and sexual interference charges in a Moncton court Thursday.

Nickerson pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including making child pornography, making child pornography available, recording where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy, and sexually touching a person under 16.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 9.

Court documents suggested 32-year-old Nickerson faced charges for incidents that occurred between June 20, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2020.

The documents allege there were more than 80 instances of Nickerson making child pornography of identified persons, and a least another eight of unknown individuals.

At least 20 victims have been identified by police.

Nickerson was first charged with one count of making child pornography in October. Crown prosecutors announced an additional 30 charges in early November, including making and possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

The charges announced in October and November were replaced by new charges in January, and Nickerson pleaded guilty to those new January charges on Thursday.