Crime

Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography and sexual touching

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 10:46 am
Shawn Curtis Nickerson, a volunteer basketball coach in Riverview, N.B., pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
Shawn Curtis Nickerson, a volunteer basketball coach in Riverview, N.B., pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Facebook

Former Riverview volunteer basketball coach Shawn Nickerson has pleaded guilty to child pornography and sexual interference charges in a Moncton court Thursday.

Nickerson pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including making child pornography, making child pornography available, recording where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy, and sexually touching a person under 16.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 9.

Read more: At least 21 victims identified in child pornography case against Riverview basketball coach

Court documents suggested 32-year-old Nickerson faced charges for incidents that occurred between June 20, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2020.

The documents allege there were more than 80 instances of Nickerson making child pornography of identified persons, and a least another eight of unknown individuals.

At least 20 victims have been identified by police.

Click to play video 'Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography' Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography
Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography – Nov 3, 2020

Nickerson was first charged with one count of making child pornography in October. Crown prosecutors announced an additional 30 charges in early November, including making and possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

The charges announced in October and November were replaced by new charges in January, and Nickerson pleaded guilty to those new January charges on Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
