London explosion: Kitchener’s Daniella Leis sentenced to 3 years in prison

The Kitchener woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to 2019’s gas explosion in London, Ont., has been sentenced to three years in prison, followed by a three-year driving suspension.

The Ontario court of justice met virtually on Thursday to hear judge George Orsini hand down his decision for 24-year-old Daniella Leis.

It comes after Leis pleaded guilty in October 2020 to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The explosion in London’s Old East Village happened on Aug. 14, 2019.

According to an agreed statement of facts read at an earlier court date, Leis had driven from Kitchener to London in order to attend a concert at Budweiser Gardens. Later that night, she drove the wrong way down Queens Avenue before crashing into a home at 450 Woodman Ave.

In the crash, the car, a grey Ford Fusion registered to Leis’ father, struck a gas line, triggering a blast that completely levelled 450 Woodman Ave. Neighbouring homes were so badly damaged they had to be later demolished.

Falling debris led to fires in several homes nearby and the entire neighbourhood had to be evacuated with gas and hydro shut off to the area.

Two police officers and two firefighters suffered numerous injuries as a result, with one firefighter forced to spend more than a week in hospital before being discharged.

Thursday’s sentencing comes about a year and a half after the tragic night that left a mark on the historic London neighbourhood.

The case was largely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that accompanied it.

Late last month, the London Police Service held a virtual awards ceremony to recognize the heroic efforts of those who helped out in the blast.

Recipients included police officers, police staff and members of the public.

Meanwhile, five Londoners whose homes were damaged in the blast have launched a lawsuit seeking a collective $2.5 million. The list of plaintiffs does not include 450 Woodman Ave.’s Karen Fisher.

In a statement of claim obtained by Global News, the Londoners allege the crash itself and “the resulting injuries and losses suffered by the Plaintiffs arose solely as a result of the negligence of the Defendants.”

The defendants are listed as Daniella Leis; her father Shawn Leis; Budweiser Gardens; the City of London; Spectra, which provides venue management for Budweiser Gardens; Ovations Ontario Food Services Inc.; an unidentified security company; and two unidentified Budweiser Gardens employees.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

