John Dolan School in Saskatoon moves to online learning after COVID-19 case

All classes at John Dolan School in Saskatoon are moving to online learning for the next two days after the first positive case of COVID-19 at the school.

One classroom was closed due to an isolation order.

Saskatoon Public Schools said the decision to move the school to Level 4 of the Safe School Plan was made out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

John Dolan School provides specialized education programs for students with multiple disabilities and those who are medically fragile, school division officials said.

They said the school is unique in the province for the level of care provided to students.

Students will move to online learning on Thursday and Friday and are expected to return to in-class learning on Feb. 22.

There are no classes the week of Feb. 15 for the February break.

