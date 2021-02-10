Coronavirus inspections in Peel Region to focus on warehouses, distribution centres

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The next phase of the Ontario’s workplace “inspection blitz” will focus on warehouses and distribution centres in Peel Region, where the sector has been hit with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says site visits began on Wednesday.

Inspections will focus on adherence to pandemic safety plans, looking at measures like physical distancing, screening for infection and mask-wearing.

McNaughton says Peel has a high number of essential workers, and employers who fail to keep them safe will be ticketed or shut down.

Corporations can be fined $1,000 on the spot for failing to comply with health orders.

The labour department says 218 tickets have been issued since inspections focused on big-box stores began last month.