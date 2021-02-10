Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus inspections in Peel Region to focus on warehouses, distribution centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto detects workplace variant cases while Peel records 1st case of South African variant' Toronto detects workplace variant cases while Peel records 1st case of South African variant
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Public Health says an outbreak at a meat packing plant involves two cases of the U.K. variant. Meanwhile, Peel Region is the first place in the province to see a case of the South African variant. Matthew Bingley reports – Feb 1, 2021

TORONTO — The next phase of the Ontario’s workplace “inspection blitz” will focus on warehouses and distribution centres in Peel Region, where the sector has been hit with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says site visits began on Wednesday.

Inspections will focus on adherence to pandemic safety plans, looking at measures like physical distancing, screening for infection and mask-wearing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 1,072 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths

McNaughton says Peel has a high number of essential workers, and employers who fail to keep them safe will be ticketed or shut down.

Corporations can be fined $1,000 on the spot for failing to comply with health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

The labour department says 218 tickets have been issued since inspections focused on big-box stores began last month.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioMonte McNaughtonCoronavirus Peel RegionCOVID-19 Peel RegionCoronavirus workplace inspections Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers