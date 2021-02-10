Royal Military College commandant announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

The commandant of Kingston’s Royal Military College (RMC) of Canada has announced his retirement.

In a letter sent out Wednesday, Brig.-Gen. Sebastien Bouchard said he would be leaving his post in August of this year.

“Aug. 15 will therefore bring to a close the most important chapter of my life. One that provided me with an education, friends, a rewarding career and values that define me as a person. I am convinced that these values make me a better person,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard has been RMC’s commandant since 2017 and has been with the Canadian Armed Forces for 33 years.

During his career, Bouchard was deployed in Bosnia twice, as well as to Afghanistan, where he earned the Meritorious Service Medal.

Following his deployments, he held multiple positions in Ottawa. In 2015, he was promoted to commanding officer of the Second Canadian Division Support Group in Montreal before he left for RMC in 2017.

Despite all his experience, Bouchard said his time with the college has been the best posting of his life.

“I have been reflecting for some time on whether there are other professional challenges that could exceed those of these past few years at RMC. After many hours of discussion with (my wife) Karine, we came to the conclusion that, right now, nothing could outdo these four wonderful years spent at RMC.”

He noted that the past year had been a struggle for him and others at the college due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cybersecurity attack against the school and the tragic deaths of former RMC cadets.

“Like the 2021 graduates, it was not how I envisioned my last year at the College,” he said.

Still, Bouchard said he’s leaving the Armed Forces on a high note.

“I leave with a feeling of pride. I have appreciated all the opportunities and challenges I have been presented with. I have no regrets, except regretting not being more involved at RMC when I was an officer cadet,” he said.

