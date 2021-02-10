Menu

Crime

Police investigate death of man found inside Lethbridge apartment as homicide, one man arrested

By Quinn Campbell Global News
A south side Lethbridge apartment has now had two homicide deaths in a 10 month span.
A south side Lethbridge apartment has now had two homicide deaths in a 10 month span. Global News

The Lethbridge Police Service said Wednesday it has ruled the discovery of a deceased man as a homicide. LPS also said one man is in custody in relation to the investigation.

Police responded to a residence in the 1200-block of 4 Avenue South about 1:18 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, after a report of someone screaming for help.

Read more: Police investigate after 65-year-old man found dead inside Lethbridge apartment

Inside the residence, police found the body of a 65-year-old man. His identity has not been released.

Police confirmed to Global News the death occurred at the same apartment building where a 43-year-old man was fatally injured during a fight in April 2020.

Monday’s death was initially deemed suspicious, and on Tuesday the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary confirmed the cause of death to have been homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge Police have arrested one man and said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

