Crews respond to water main breaks throughout Calgary as extreme cold continues

City crews were called to several water main breaks throughout Calgary on Tuesday as infrastructure fell victim to the dropping temperatures.

The water main breaks in the communities of Renfrew, Scarboro and Richmond were prioritized as emergencies, according to the City of Calgary’s website.

In Scarboro, fifteen homes were without water, so a water wagon was hauled out for residents to use.

In Renfrew, a water wagon was ordered to accommodate nine homes without water.

In Richmond, only two homes were left with a disruption in their water services. A water wagon was also ordered for those residents.

Calgary crews responded to multiple water main breaks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Global News

In addition to the water main breaks, city crews were called to the Beltline because of a valve leak that affected water service to one home.