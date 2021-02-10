Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crews respond to water main breaks throughout Calgary as extreme cold continues

By Kaylen Small & Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary deep freeze causing water main breaks, situation could worsen when weather warms' Calgary deep freeze causing water main breaks, situation could worsen when weather warms
The Calgary Fire Department says the deep freeze the city is currently in is likely causing water main breaks, and it expects even more will occur with the warm-up next week. Jackie Wilson reports.

City crews were called to several water main breaks throughout Calgary on Tuesday as infrastructure fell victim to the dropping temperatures.

The water main breaks in the communities of Renfrew, Scarboro and Richmond were prioritized as emergencies, according to the City of Calgary’s website.

Read more: Calgary Fire Department believes extreme cold caused water main break that closed part of 17 Avenue

In Scarboro, fifteen homes were without water, so a water wagon was hauled out for residents to use.

In Renfrew, a water wagon was ordered to accommodate nine homes without water.

Trending Stories

In Richmond, only two homes were left with a disruption in their water services. A water wagon was also ordered for those residents.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary crews responded to multiple water main breaks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Calgary crews responded to multiple water main breaks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Global News

In addition to the water main breaks, city crews were called to the Beltline because of a valve leak that affected water service to one home.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryCalgary coldCalgary waterCalgary water main breakwater main break CalgaryCalgary pipe burstCalgary pipes burstCalgary pipes bust waterCalgary water outageCalgary water outagesCalgary waterworks
Flyers
More weekly flyers