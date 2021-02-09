Coronavirus: 47 new COVID-19 cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials announced 47 new COVID-19 cases for the Interior Health region on Tuesday.

That’s up slightly from the 42 cases announced on Monday. During the weekend, there were 48 cases on Saturday and 25 cases on Sunday.

Also Tuesday, the death toll remained at 81. On Monday, three deaths were announced, including one at a long-term care home in Oliver.

The latest data pushed the total caseload for the region to 6,768 since the pandemic began. Of those, 5,744 are said to have recovered.

Officials also said there are 941 active cases throughout Interior Health.

In related news, Interior Health said there were no new cases to report in the Fernie cluster, but countered that by declaring an outbreak at a privately operated group home in Kamloops.

It said six staff members have tested positive at the group home — Highridge Home and Singh House.

The two houses located in the same building but on difference floors, and are for people who require 24-hour support.

Also, the outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is now at 104 cases – 36 patients and 68 staff members. One death is connected to the outbreak and there are 42 active cases.

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 38 cases (27 residents, 11 staff/other) with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (47 residents, 21 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (39 residents, 29 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.

