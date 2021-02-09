Waterloo Region’s mobile vaccine clinics parked due to supply shortage

Waterloo Region says its mobile vaccine clinics were parked on Tuesday due to a delay in supply of the Pfizer vaccine.

The mobile clinic is working to ensure residents of the long-term care and retirement homes in the region are vaccinated against COVID-19.

It says the delay will not affect the clinic at Grand River Hospital, which is currently working to vaccinate those who have received a first dose already.

This is not the first time the area has seen clinics paused due to a supply shortage. The GRH clinic was also closed for a few days last week.

“Although we have had to pause and redirect our clinics a few times in the past month in order to address fluctuations in have, it is important to note that we are still providing the vaccine within the acceptable intervals for residents of long-term care and retirement homes,” Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton said in a statement. She is chairing the region’s task force on vaccine distribution.

“This is a critical step in protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The region says all of the residents of the homes will still get their second dose within 21 to 27 days as recommended while others who have received their first dose will also receive a second within 35 days.

A total of 19,603 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region, with 6,128 people having received their second shot.