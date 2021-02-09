Brimacombe set to reopen for skiers and snowboarders on Feb. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Skiers and snowboarders in central Ontario will be able to hit the slopes at Brimacombe on Feb. 17, the ski resort announced late Monday night.

The ski resort based in the Orono area says based on the provincial stay-at-home order being lifted next week, the resort will accordingly resume its 2020-21 season.

Regular hours of operation return, including a return of openings on Tuesdays.

“While this season has looked different than what we expected, please know that winter is not over here in Ontario and there is still lots of time to enjoy the awesome conditions we have on the slopes this season,” the resort stated. “Health and safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you’re joining us on the slopes this season, please follow Brimacombe’s health guidelines.”

Brimacombe and other ski resorts across Ontario were forced to put their brief season on pause beginning Boxing Day when the province ordered a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. General manager Mark Rutherford noted on Christmas Eve he laid off 278 employees due to the impending lockdown but was aiming to hire most of them back once the lockdown was lifted.

As in December, all visits to the resort will require reservations in advance. Members and season pass holders should receive an email Wednesday to begin reservations. Bookings for the general public are expected to be released later this week.

“To allow for proper physical distancing, only those with a lift ticket and/or reservations will able to be on the property,” the resort stated. “Spectators will not be admitted.”

