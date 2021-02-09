Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Alberta’s 2021-22 budget to be tabled Feb. 25

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 10:20 am
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020.
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. Eric Beck/Global News

Alberta is scheduled to release the 2021-22 budget in just over two weeks.

Premier Jason Kenney took to social media Tuesday morning to share that the budget will be tabled on Feb. 25, as the legislative session resumes.

Read more: Alberta eyes post COVID economic rebound but faces big budget questions

“The budget will be focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of Albertans,” he tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has said the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Alberta’s economy for years to come.

In November, Finance Minister Travis Toews said the revised budget deficit for the year would be $21.3 billion.

Click to play video 'Fiscal update shows economic recovery in Alberta will take years' Fiscal update shows economic recovery in Alberta will take years
Fiscal update shows economic recovery in Alberta will take years – Nov 24, 2020

That’s $2.8 billion less than projected at the first update in August, but still exponentially larger than the $6.8-billion deficit announced when Toews first presented the 2020 budget last February.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta CoronavirusJason KenneyAlberta economyCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta BudgetAlberta deficitAlberta debtAlberta finance ministerAlberta 2021 budgetAlberta budget 2021Alberta budget February 25
Flyers
More weekly flyers