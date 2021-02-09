Alberta’s 2021-22 budget to be tabled Feb. 25

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is scheduled to release the 2021-22 budget in just over two weeks.

Premier Jason Kenney took to social media Tuesday morning to share that the budget will be tabled on Feb. 25, as the legislative session resumes.

“The budget will be focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of Albertans,” he tweeted.

The province has said the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Alberta’s economy for years to come.

In November, Finance Minister Travis Toews said the revised budget deficit for the year would be $21.3 billion.

That’s $2.8 billion less than projected at the first update in August, but still exponentially larger than the $6.8-billion deficit announced when Toews first presented the 2020 budget last February.