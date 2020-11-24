Outlook improves but budget deficit $21.3 billion, Alberta finance minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister says COVID-19 will affect the province’s economy for the next couple of years and perhaps beyond, but recent projections are encouraging.

Travis Toews made the comments as he announced the revised budget deficit this year will be $21.3 billion.

That’s almost $3 billion less than projected at the first update in August, but still exponentially larger than the $6.8-billion deficit announced by Toews when he first presented the budget in February.

But Toews says there is hope on the horizon, while cautioning events are still fluid and the path back will be long.

1:56 Alberta deficit deepens to record $24.2 billion Alberta deficit deepens to record $24.2 billion – Aug 27, 2020

Revenue is expected to reach $41.4 billion, almost $3 billion higher than last quarter due to improved forecasts for resource and gaming revenues, investment income and federal transfers.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 70 per cent of the jobs lost in the first wave of COVID-19 have returned, but Toews says the market won’t return to 2019 levels until 2022.