Economy

Outlook improves but budget deficit $21.3 billion, Alberta finance minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 5:32 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews on $24.2B deficit' Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews on $24.2B deficit
WATCH (Aug. 27): Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews joined Fletcher Kent live to talk about the difficult fiscal update containing a $24.2 billion deficit delivered Thursday – Aug 27, 2020

Alberta’s finance minister says COVID-19 will affect the province’s economy for the next couple of years and perhaps beyond, but recent projections are encouraging.

Travis Toews made the comments as he announced the revised budget deficit this year will be $21.3 billion.

Read more: Alberta budget 2020 mired in red ink, but government to put ‘even finer focus on job creation’

That’s almost $3 billion less than projected at the first update in August, but still exponentially larger than the $6.8-billion deficit announced by Toews when he first presented the budget in February.

But Toews says there is hope on the horizon, while cautioning events are still fluid and the path back will be long.

Click to play video 'Alberta deficit deepens to record $24.2 billion' Alberta deficit deepens to record $24.2 billion
Alberta deficit deepens to record $24.2 billion – Aug 27, 2020

Revenue is expected to reach $41.4 billion, almost $3 billion higher than last quarter due to improved forecasts for resource and gaming revenues, investment income and federal transfers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta boosts infrastructure spending by 40%, cuts business tax to bolster economy

More than 70 per cent of the jobs lost in the first wave of COVID-19 have returned, but Toews says the market won’t return to 2019 levels until 2022.

Click to play video 'Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $500M funding boost to health budget for COVID-19 crisis' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $500M funding boost to health budget for COVID-19 crisis
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusJason KenneyAlberta economyAlberta GovernmentAlberta COVID-19Alberta BudgetAlberta jobsAlberta UCPAlberta deficitTravis Toewsfiscal updateAlberta fiscal updatealberta revenue
