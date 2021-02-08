Quebec man arrested after RCMP find weapons, homemade bombs

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man is facing weapons charges after RCMP officers found about 10 homemade bombs as well as firearms, ammunition and weapons at his home.

RCMP say in a news release that 47-year-old Karl Maheux of Ancienne-Lorette was arrested Friday and is facing charges of possession of prohibited devices without a licence and careless storage of a restricted weapon.

Officers searched Maheux’s Quebec City-area home after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a package containing a silencer designed to muffle the sound of a gun.

READ MORE: 15-year old girl killed in drive-by shooting in Montreal’s St-Leonard neighbourhood

The news release say RCMP officers found about 10 homemade bombs, chemicals including potassium nitrate, firearms, silencers, ammunition and prohibited weapons, including weapons similar to brass knuckles.

Police say explosives experts had to be called in, and that several residences were evacuated to ensure public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

They say Maheux appeared in court Sunday by video conference and was released with conditions pending his next court appearance on March 19.