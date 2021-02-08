Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man arrested after RCMP find weapons, homemade bombs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A box of homemade pipe bombs seized by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are shown in this recent handout photo. A Quebec man is facing weapons charges after RCMP officers found about ten homemade bombs as well as firearms, ammunition and weapons at his home. RCMP say in a news release that 47-year-old Karl Maheux of Ancienne-Lorette was arrested Friday and is facing charges of possession of prohibited devices without a licence and careless storage of a restricted weapon.
A box of homemade pipe bombs seized by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are shown in this recent handout photo. A Quebec man is facing weapons charges after RCMP officers found about ten homemade bombs as well as firearms, ammunition and weapons at his home. RCMP say in a news release that 47-year-old Karl Maheux of Ancienne-Lorette was arrested Friday and is facing charges of possession of prohibited devices without a licence and careless storage of a restricted weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

A Quebec man is facing weapons charges after RCMP officers found about 10 homemade bombs as well as firearms, ammunition and weapons at his home.

RCMP say in a news release that 47-year-old Karl Maheux of Ancienne-Lorette was arrested Friday and is facing charges of possession of prohibited devices without a licence and careless storage of a restricted weapon.

Officers searched Maheux’s Quebec City-area home after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a package containing a silencer designed to muffle the sound of a gun.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: 15-year old girl killed in drive-by shooting in Montreal’s St-Leonard neighbourhood

The news release say RCMP officers found about 10 homemade bombs, chemicals including potassium nitrate, firearms, silencers, ammunition and prohibited weapons, including weapons similar to brass knuckles.

Police say explosives experts had to be called in, and that several residences were evacuated to ensure public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

They say Maheux appeared in court Sunday by video conference and was released with conditions pending his next court appearance on March 19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPQuebec CityArrestFirearmsCanada Border Services AgencyAmmunitionweapons chargesNitrateSilencersAncienne-LoretteKarl Maheux
Flyers
More weekly flyers