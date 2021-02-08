Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU updates investigation into fatal shooting of man involved with East Gwillimbury, Ont., stabbing

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 3:15 pm
Click to play video 'Two people dead, three others injured including children in Mount Albert stabbing incident' Two people dead, three others injured including children in Mount Albert stabbing incident
WATCH: York Regional Police say two people are dead and three others are injured, including a young child and an infant, after a reported stabbing in East Gwillimbury on Saturday. The SIU has invoked its mandate. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said it’s interviewed three civilian witnesses and has completed a canvass of the area in East Gwillimbury, Ont., where a man who was involved with a stabbing was fatally shot on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, York Regional Police officers were dispatched to a home on Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert for what the SIU said was a weapons call.

Read more: Boys, aged 2 and 4, expected to survive after East Gwillimbury stabbing: police

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old woman dead. Three other victims — a two-year-old boy, a four-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When police went inside the home, the SIU said they became involved with an interaction with the 37-year-old male suspect. As a result, two officers discharged their firearms and the man was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, the SIU said investigators are in possession of cartridge cases and projectiles that were seized at the scene, as well as the subject officers’ firearms. These items will be sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for further examination.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'No other suspects in East Gwillimbury incident that left 1 woman dead: police' No other suspects in East Gwillimbury incident that left 1 woman dead: police

Investigators are also now in possession of a knife that was found at the scene.

The SIU said the officer, who was designated as a witness, was interviewed Sunday. The two subject officers haven’t been interviewed yet.

The SIU has also retrieved video footage from two sources. Five investigators and four forensic investigators from the SIU have been assigned to the case.

Read more: Young child, infant among 3 injured after stabbing in East Gwillimbury, woman dead

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU will not be releasing the name of the man who was shot at the request of the family. This aligns with the SIU’s name release policy, which requires permission from next of kin.

On Sunday, police said the three victims who were taken to the hospital are expected to survive.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing and what the relationship was, if any, between the man and the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator on the case at 1-800-787-8529. Those with video surveillance footage are asked to submit it through the SIU’s website.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUEast GwillimburyOntario SIUEast Gwillimbury stabbingMount Albert StabbingEast Gwillimbury fatal shootingEast Gwillimbury fatal stabbingMount Albert news
Flyers
More weekly flyers