Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Tyler Allsopp officially sworn in as newest Belleville city councillor

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 2:24 pm
After a tough road to the city, Belleville city council has officially sworn in Tyler Allsopp, its newest member.
After a tough road to the city, Belleville city council has officially sworn in Tyler Allsopp, its newest member. Global News

After almost not making it to a seat on council for a second time, Tyler Allsopp was officially sworn in as Belleville’s newest city councillor Monday.

Allsopp has filled the seat left vacant by Pat Culhane, who died last year.

Read more: Vacant seat on Belleville, Ont., city council to likely be filled Monday

His road to council was less than smooth. He was a runner up to the pool of councillors chosen in the 2018 municipal election. And then when it came to selecting Culhane’s replacement, the mayor and some councillors initially supported naming a committee to choose another candidate for the role.

But after significant public outcry, the mayor and councillors voted to allow Allsopp to take the seat in late January, with councillor Kelly McCaw giving the only dissenting vote.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Today is a very exciting day for me as I have been hoping and working for this since I was 20 years old,” Allsopp said. “I felt that it was important to secure representation for young people in this community in order for our voices to become amplified and for our interests to be addressed.”

Click to play video 'Belleville council appoints Tyler Allsopp to vacant council seat' Belleville council appoints Tyler Allsopp to vacant council seat
Belleville council appoints Tyler Allsopp to vacant council seat – Jan 26, 2021

Allsopp is the co-owner and operator of Doug’s Bicycle Sales & Service, where he has worked since 2006.

He also serves as the treasurer for the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, now known as the Enrichment Centre for Mental Health.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BellevilleBelleville City Councilcity council bellevillevacant seatBelleville city council councillorbelleville council vacancyTyler AllsoppTyler Allsopp city council
Flyers
More weekly flyers