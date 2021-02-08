Driver critically injured in south Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with what police said were critical injuries after a single-vehicle collision in south Edmonton.

The collision happened at around 10:55 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of 34 Avenue just east of Gateway Boulevard.

Police said Edmonton firefighters had to pull the driver from the vehicle. Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital with critical injuries, police said in a media release shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police closed 34 Avenue in both directions between 99 Street and Gateway Boulevard. The road closure will be in place until further notice and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No further information on the crash or the driver were released.

