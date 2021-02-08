Edmonton man convicted of killing pregnant wife granted day parole for 6 months

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body more than 15 years ago has been granted day parole for six months.

Michael White appeared before the Parole Board of Canada by videoconference Monday morning.

The board has imposed a number of conditions, including that White not be alone with his current girlfriend.

White has maintained his innocence in the death of Liana White, including in Monday’s appearance before the board.

Last year, the board granted him four unescorted temporary absences from the Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont., to be carried out over nine months.

The absences were meant to help him get familiar with a halfway house in Barrie, Ont., and spend time with relatives, particularly the couple’s now-adult daughter.

At the time, the panel said Michael White had made progress in addressing family violence while in prison.

However, the absences did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board heard Monday.

Photos of murder victim Liana White. Global News

Liana White was four months pregnant with the couple’s second child when she was stabbed to death in July 2005.

A few days later, her body was discovered in a ditch by a search party that included her husband.

Michael White was convicted in 2006 of second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years. Alberta’s highest court later rejected his appeal of the convictions.

WATCH BELOW: Kendra Slugoski filed this report in 2006 when White was found guilty.

2:06 ARCHIVE: Edmonton man Michael White found guilty of murdering his wife in 2006 ARCHIVE: Edmonton man Michael White found guilty of murdering his wife in 2006 – Dec 7, 2006