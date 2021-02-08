Man facing charges in connection with online gun sale: Brantford police

Brantford police say they have arrested a man for the attempted sale of weapons online.
Police say members of the street crime unit seized a .22-calibre rifle, a crossbow and ammunition during a search warrant at a home near Grey Street and Lynden Avenue on Saturday.
A 22-year-old-man from Brantford has been charged with weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failing to comply with a release order and a handful of other offences.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
