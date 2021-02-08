Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man facing charges in connection with online gun sale: Brantford police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 8, 2021 11:36 am
Brantford police have seized weapons from a home in the city.
Brantford police have seized weapons from a home in the city. Brantford Police Service

Brantford police say they have arrested a man for the attempted sale of weapons online.

Police say members of the street crime unit seized a .22-calibre rifle, a crossbow and ammunition during a search warrant at a home near Grey Street and Lynden Avenue on Saturday.

A 22-year-old-man from Brantford has been charged with weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failing to comply with a release order and a handful of other offences.

Read more: Brantford man facing charges of not wearing mask, assaulting workers at 2 retailers

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Trending Stories

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Markham family living in fear after attempted home invasion caught on camera' Markham family living in fear after attempted home invasion caught on camera
Markham family living in fear after attempted home invasion caught on camera – Jan 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Search WarrantRifleBrantford PoliceCrossbowBrantford newsWeapons OffencesBrantford arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers