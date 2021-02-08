Michelle Ferreri seeks federal Conservative nomination in Peterborough-Kawartha

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime media personality and self-dubbed “local influencer” Michelle Ferreri is seeking the nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada for the federal riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

Ferreri released a statement Monday morning announcing her intentions. She is currently a video blogger, speaker and marketing consultant with more than 20 years of experience. The graduate of Trent University and Loyalist College also spent 12 years as a news reporter, talk-show host and anchor with CHEX Television in Peterborough before leaving in 2014 (Global News acquired the station in 2017).

“Being a candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada is a natural extension of what I currently do and what I have been doing for over 20 years as a journalist and online content creator,” stated Ferreri.

“My passion is advocating for Peterborough-Kawartha residents and listening to the residents about what works and what doesn’t. Every day I open up tough online conversations which encourage dialogue and an opportunity to learn and grow.”

Ferrari says the riding, like many others, is “facing some of its most serious issues in history.” The federal riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Maryam Monsef, who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 after twice defeating Conservative candidate Michael Skinner. The entrepreneur recently announced he would not be attempting a third run in federal politics.

The next Canadian federal election will take place on or before Oct. 16, 2023. To date, no other candidates have publicly announced their intentions with the Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative Electoral District Association.

“My riding needs a voice who understands them and can clearly communicate their needs,” said Ferreri. “My skills and experience of listening, communicating and building strong trustworthy relationships is the foundation for a trusted leader and representative.”