Leduc RCMP charge 2 men in January shooting, seize drugs and stolen vehicles

Leduc RCMP have charged two men in relation to a shooting last month, after what they call a “complex investigation” and “not a random event.”

Police responded to a man with gunshot wounds in Nisku on Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Jan. 21, officers conducted a search warrant at Black Label Trucking in Nisku and recovered two vehicles stolen from Edmonton.

On Feb. 4, police executed another search warrant on a home in Edmonton’s Rutherford area, which resulted in the seizure of:

suspected methamphetamine (valued at $47,000)

suspected cocaine (valued at $20,600)

20 buprenorphine hydrochloride pills

160 litres of a substance believed to be used in meth manufacturing

paraphernalia

$5,000 in cash

Chad Watton, 43, of Leduc, was charged with:

two counts of aggravated assault

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000

Daniel Mcdonald, 30, of Edmonton, was charged with:

two counts of aggravated assault

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession for purpose of trafficking

production of methamphetamine

Watton and Mcdonald were released from custody after hearings and are set for Leduc Provincial Court on Feb. 11.

