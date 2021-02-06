Leduc RCMP charge 2 men in January shooting, seize drugs and stolen vehicles

Leduc RCMP have charged two men in relation to a shooting last month, after what they call a “complex investigation” and “not a random event.”
Police responded to a man with gunshot wounds in Nisku on Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
On Jan. 21, officers conducted a search warrant at Black Label Trucking in Nisku and recovered two vehicles stolen from Edmonton.
On Feb. 4, police executed another search warrant on a home in Edmonton’s Rutherford area, which resulted in the seizure of:
- suspected methamphetamine (valued at $47,000)
- suspected cocaine (valued at $20,600)
- 20 buprenorphine hydrochloride pills
- 160 litres of a substance believed to be used in meth manufacturing
- paraphernalia
- $5,000 in cash
Chad Watton, 43, of Leduc, was charged with:
- two counts of aggravated assault
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
- possession of stolen property under $5,000
Daniel Mcdonald, 30, of Edmonton, was charged with:
- two counts of aggravated assault
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession for purpose of trafficking
- production of methamphetamine
Watton and Mcdonald were released from custody after hearings and are set for Leduc Provincial Court on Feb. 11.
