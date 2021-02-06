Menu

Crime

Leduc RCMP charge 2 men in January shooting, seize drugs and stolen vehicles

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 8:56 pm
Items that RCMP seized in the investigation.
Items that RCMP seized in the investigation. Alberta RCMP

Leduc RCMP have charged two men in relation to a shooting last month, after what they call a “complex investigation” and “not a random event.”

Police responded to a man with gunshot wounds in Nisku on Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: RCMP ask for tips after finding person with gunshot wounds in Nisku area

On Jan. 21, officers conducted a search warrant at Black Label Trucking in Nisku and recovered two vehicles stolen from Edmonton.

On Feb. 4, police executed another search warrant on a home in Edmonton’s Rutherford area, which resulted in the seizure of:

  • suspected methamphetamine (valued at $47,000)
  • suspected cocaine (valued at $20,600)
  • 20 buprenorphine hydrochloride pills
  • 160 litres of a substance believed to be used in meth manufacturing
  • paraphernalia
  • $5,000 in cash

Chad Watton, 43, of Leduc, was charged with:

  • two counts of aggravated assault
  • careless use of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • possession of stolen property under $5,000

Daniel Mcdonald, 30, of Edmonton, was charged with:

  • two counts of aggravated assault
  • careless use of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession for purpose of trafficking
  • production of methamphetamine

Watton and Mcdonald were released from custody after hearings and are set for Leduc Provincial Court on Feb. 11.

