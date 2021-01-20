RCMP ask for tips after finding person with gunshot wounds in Nisku area

Leduc RCMP issued a plea for tips from the public on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a shooting that sent a victim to hospital with what they described as “serious injuries.”

In a news release, police said officers were called to a location in the Nisku area at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after someone reported that a male in the area had been shot.

Police did not say how old the victim is but noted that he sustained more than a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Advertisement

Related News Shooting death in Edmonton on Sunday ruled a homicide