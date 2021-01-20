Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP ask for tips after finding person with gunshot wounds in Nisku area

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 7:51 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Leduc RCMP issued a plea for tips from the public on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a shooting that sent a victim to hospital with what they described as “serious injuries.”

In a news release, police said officers were called to a location in the Nisku area at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after someone reported that a male in the area had been shot.

Police did not say how old the victim is but noted that he sustained more than a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingAlberta RCMPShots firedGunshotsLeduc RCMPNiskuMan found with gunshot wounds in Nisku
Flyers
More weekly flyers