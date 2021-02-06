Menu

Canada

Drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Prince Albert temporarily closed due to weather

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 2:33 pm
There were seven more positive tests for the coronavirus reported in Waterloo Region Thursday.
There were seven more positive tests for the coronavirus reported in Waterloo Region Thursday. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

Due to frigid temperatures, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Prince Albert will be temporarily closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning provincewide after an arctic ridge of high pressure allowed for a very cold air mass to settle over southern Saskatchewan. The federal agency said the bitterly cold air will remain over the Prairies for much of next week.

Read more: Compounding issues pile up, putting pressure on Saskatoon aid organizations

The test site at the Con​​e Shop Car Wash, 890 6th Ave. East is anticipated to return to regular operations on Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m., according to SHA.

Health officials said individuals seeking COVID-19 testing should call 811 for a referral to the testing and assessment centre.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

