Drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Prince Albert temporarily closed due to weather

Due to frigid temperatures, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Prince Albert will be temporarily closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning provincewide after an arctic ridge of high pressure allowed for a very cold air mass to settle over southern Saskatchewan. The federal agency said the bitterly cold air will remain over the Prairies for much of next week.

The test site at the Con​​e Shop Car Wash, 890 6th Ave. East is anticipated to return to regular operations on Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m., according to SHA.

Health officials said individuals seeking COVID-19 testing should call 811 for a referral to the testing and assessment centre.

