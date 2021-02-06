A good defence is a strong offence when it comes to COVID-19, Tam says ahead of Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Does Canada have what it takes to see the coronavirus pandemic through to the end zone?

Dr. Theresa Tam certainly thinks so.

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl Sunday, Canada’s chief public health officer’s latest statement reflected on a “downward trend” in daily cases of the virus and severe cases requiring hospitalization. However, she noted, “we still need to maintain a strong defensive front.”

“With a little planning and creativity we can still connect with others virtually to celebrate and cheer together, while committing to everyone’s safety,” she said.

#COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: daily cases and severe outcomes continue to decline. Do we have what it takes to see this through to the end zone? Let’s not have cause for concern this #weekend. #Saturday, #Sundayhttps://t.co/9ybh8j6iVi — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) February 6, 2021

“This year let’s enjoy the Super Bowl, without risk of superspreading!”

Cases of the novel coronavirus are on the decline in Canada, partially due to “community-based measures” such as newly enforced closures, curfews and stay-at-home orders recently enacted by provincial governments, Tam said.

Over a seven-day period between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, she said Canadian health officials saw an average of 3,947 new cases per day with 4.2 per cent of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Within that same period of time, Tam said an average of 3,633 people who tested positive were being treated in Canadian hospitals on any given day, including 736 who were treated in intensive care units. She added an average of 121 died from COVID-19 each day.

However, Tam noted that “with still elevated daily case counts and high rates of infection across all age groups, the risk remains that trends could reverse quickly, particularly in areas of the country that are reporting increased, unchanged or only modest declines in COVID-19 disease activity.”

That outbreaks “continue to occur” among high-risk populations and communities like hospitals, long-term care homes, correctional facilities and Indigenous communities underscores the need to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place, and resist the temptation to ease up too soon, Tam said.

“This is particularly important in light of the emergence of new virus variants of concern that could rapidly accelerate transmission of COVID-19 in Canada,” she added.

Tam’s words of caution come on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, a North American sporting tradition that will feature Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd this year during its halftime show.

Usually a haven for 60,000-70,000 screaming football fans, this year’s event will be scaled down to just 25,000 patrons, along with 30,000 cutouts to fill the Tampa Bay, Fla., stadium’s empty spaces.

As Canadians root and cheer for their favourite teams, Tam advised limiting those in-person celebrations “to our immediate household.”

She urged Canadians to adhere to public health guidelines such as handwashing, avoiding non-essential travel, physical distancing and wearing a mask.

“The past weeks of our collective sacrifice has made a difference, reducing illnesses, saving lives, taking the pressure off our health-care workforce and building out a longer runway for vaccine access to expand and begin to work for all Canadians,” she said.

“Let’s not have cause for concern this #weekend,” Tam added in a tweet.