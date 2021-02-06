Menu

Canada

Regina police will patrol for COVID-19 rule breakers on Super Bowl Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Regina's police service has issued a warning to fans and businesses to follow public-health rules on Super Bowl Sunday.
Police in Regina say officers and health inspectors will spend Super Bowl Sunday patrolling for potential COVID-19 rule breakers.

The city’s police service has issued a warning to fans and businesses to follow public-health rules on game day.

Read more: Saskatchewan Premier Moe encourages escalation of coronavirus measure enforcement

The current health order prohibits households from having guests over and says no more than four people can sit together at bar or restaurant.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Such businesses also have to limit their capacity and follow an alcohol curfew.

Health officials announced another 269 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and say three more residents aged 60 and older have died from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police hand out $2,800 ticket for COVID-19 violation at protest

The province also said its vaccination pace is picking up after it received new shipments.

As of Friday, more than 38,000 shots have been given to those deemed most at risk from the virus, including as seniors in long-term care homes, Indigenous adults in remote communities and critical health-care workers.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19' COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19
COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19 – Jan 27, 2021
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceSuper BowlRegina News
