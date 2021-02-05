COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Friday evening declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at the Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg.

In an update issued at 8 p.m., Northumberland County, which runs the 151-bed facility, said the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit lifted the outbreak, which was initially declared on Jan. 16 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak period was twice extended when two other staff members also tested positive. No other cases were reported, the county notes.

“All staff cases have been resolved, and there was no transmission to residents,” states home administrator Bill Detlor.

“This news, along with the first round of vaccines rolling out to our residents last week, have been welcome bright spots during a difficult period. We look forward to being able to share more good news stories like this as vaccines continue to roll out to frontline workers and essential caregivers in the coming months.”

Detlor says stringent infection control practices will remain in place as staff make every effort to keep the home COVID-free.

“While we are certainly feeling very positive about these recent developments, we also recognize that the threat of COVID-19 has not diminished. We will continue to exercise the greatest caution to keep residents and staff safe, including strict PPE use by all staff, continued weekly COVID-19 testing of all staff, and ongoing active screening twice-daily of all staff and residents,” he said.

Visitor restrictions remain in place in accordance with requirements under the current provincial lockdown. one Essential Caregiver per resident is permitted with proof of a negative COVID test, taken within one week of any visit

Earlier Friday the health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 — two of them in Northumberland County.

With the Golden Plough outbreak over, the health unit has 10 active outbreaks remaining in its jurisdiction:

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Caressant Care Mary St. nursing home: Declared Jan. 23 — two employees test positive. The employees returned to work on Monday, according to Caressant Care.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — nine resident deaths and 47 active cases (29 residents and 18 staff members) at the 96-bed facility — down from 52 active cases on Thursday (32 residents and 20 staff members).

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Three active cases among inmates as of Thursday, down from four Wednesday, according to the province. Two staff members have also tested positive.

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers — as of Monday. The home says all residents tested negative as of Wednesday.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members — as of Monday. “These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” Southbridge Care homes stated.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths; 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began

