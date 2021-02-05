Naramata author features endangered species in children’s books

Send this page to someone via email

Terri Tatchell loves animals; she cares for miniature ponies, an African Grey Parrot named Ripley, and she is passionate about saving endangered creatures.

She’s written books about aye-ayes, pangolins and now the okapi, a cousin of the giraffe also known as the African unicorn and most recognizable for its zebra-striped legs. They are secretive creatures that live in the Ituri Rainforest in Central Africa.

“Okapi is shy, so he has never really seen the many animals and one day a chimp comes and tells a joke,” said Tatchell,

The Okapi becomes self-conscious and has anxiety worried that he may have actually stolen a zebra’s pants. He then embarks on an adventure with his sidekick, the cartoon version of Ripley, to speak with the zebras.

Story continues below advertisement

Together the duo take on hard topics like identity, anxiety and help educate kids about endangered species in a whimsical way.

“It’s about bullying but I also have some cognitive therapy thrown in there,” said Tatchell.

Tatche said she hopes kids can recognize the anxious behaviour of okapi and know that it’s okay and that they aren’t alone.

“I think anxiety is huge right now and it would be remiss to not address that in the books,” said Tatchell.

All proceeds from the book sales go to help preserve these beautiful endangered animals. Okapi Loves His Zebra Pants, is available for sale on Feb. 14.