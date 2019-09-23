Groups say court must force Nova Scotia to protect endangered species

Nature conservation groups are in Nova Scotia Supreme Court today arguing that the province is not respecting its Endangered Species Act.

James Simpson, the lawyer for the Federation of Nova Scotia Naturalists, Blomidon Naturalists Society, the Halifax Field Naturalists and wildlife biologist Bob Bancroft, told the court that Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin has failed to meet requirements under the act.

Simpson says the lack of action represents a “systemic failure” within the department to meet statutory duties, including requirements to devise and implement recovery plans for species at risk.

He cited six animal and plant species as examples – the mainland moose, Canada warbler, eastern wood pewee, wood turtle, ram’s head lady’s slipper and black ash.

Simpson says the applicants want the court to force the department to enforce the existing law.

They are also asking the court to set deadlines for specific provincial actions to protect species at risk and to ensure the deadlines are respected.