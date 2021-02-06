Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Ceremony for Shea Weber reaching 1,000 NHL games includes drawing by B.C. artist

By Jamie Tawil Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 1:03 pm
An illustration of NHL defenceman Shea Weber was created by B.C. artist Justin Maas. The custom artwork was presented to the Montreal Canadiens’ captain on Thursday after he reached the lofty plateau of playing in his 1,000th NHL game earlier in the week.
An illustration of NHL defenceman Shea Weber was created by B.C. artist Justin Maas. The custom artwork was presented to the Montreal Canadiens’ captain on Thursday after he reached the lofty plateau of playing in his 1,000th NHL game earlier in the week. Submitted

A B.C. artist’s work was part of a prestigious hockey ceremony earlier this week.

Two days after playing in his 1,000th NHL game, the Montreal Canadiens honoured their captain, Shea Weber, for reaching the plateau in a pre-game ceremony.

Weber was presented with a silver stick — given to players who reach 1,000 games — and a custom art piece created by Justin Maas of Salmon Arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian-based players thankful for North Division as NHL deals with COVID-19 in U.S.

The portrait illustrates Weber as a young NHL player with the Nashville Predators and as Montreal’s captain.

“So honoured to be part of this special moment for Shea,” Maas wrote on social media.

“Getting a commission like this is always great, but when it’s your team and your favourite player, well, it’s pretty special,” said Maas.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Weber reached 1,000 games, a 5-3 home-ice win over Vancouver.

Weber’s 1,000th game was acknowledged at a stoppage in play halfway through the first period. Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and Weber waved as crowd noise was piped into the empty Bell Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Then on Thursday, Feb. 4, prior to a 3-2 loss to Ottawa, Weber was presented with the stick and painting.

Weber, who grew up in Sicamous, became the 349th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: NHL revises coronavirus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list

Originally born in Hartford, Conn., Maas now resides in the Shuswap.

The 48-year old studied briefly at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Milwaukee Art Museum before enrolling in the visual communications program at the Alberta College of Art and Design, where he earned a four-year diploma.

Maas is also a senior signature member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and is an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLOkanaganSportsMontrealMontreal CanadiensArtBCSalmon ArmShuswapSicamousShea WeberartworkJustin Maas
Flyers
More weekly flyers