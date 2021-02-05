Menu

Crime

Whistler RCMP bust speeding driver who also broke COVID-19 quarantine

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 6:04 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C. public health orders to remain in place, says province’s top doctor' Coronavirus: B.C. public health orders to remain in place, says province’s top doctor
In order to give more time to B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization program to resume with "full speed" and to combat the emergence of coronavirus variants, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday said she is keeping the current province-wide public health orders to stem the virus' spread.

Whistler RCMP say they’ve netted an alleged COVID-19 quarantine scofflaw during a recent traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled a speeding vehicle over around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 near the Brio subdivision on Highway 99.

Read more: B.C. reports whopping 547 COVID-19 cases in Whistler so far this year

While issuing a ticket, they discovered the driver had only been in the country for nine days — a violation of the federal requirement to quarantine for two weeks.

The driver was also handed an $1,150 fine under the Quarantine Act.

Click to play video 'Highest concern in B.C. is community spread of COVID-19 variants and confusion over travel to Whistler' Highest concern in B.C. is community spread of COVID-19 variants and confusion over travel to Whistler
Highest concern in B.C. is community spread of COVID-19 variants and confusion over travel to Whistler

The incident was on top of seven COVID-19 complaints Whistler RCMP responded to over the weekend, which resulted in five fines for violations of public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: More people in Whistler have contracted COVID-19 in January than in all of 2020

The resort community has been grappling with an alarming spike in cases of the virus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed Friday it had recorded 547 cases between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

Nearly half of those cases, or 259, were recorded over just five days, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDSpeedingQuarantineBC COVID-19Whistlerbc covidQuarantine ActCOVID-19 quarantineWhistler RCMPwhistler covid
