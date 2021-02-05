Whistler RCMP bust speeding driver who also broke COVID-19 quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

Whistler RCMP say they’ve netted an alleged COVID-19 quarantine scofflaw during a recent traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled a speeding vehicle over around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 near the Brio subdivision on Highway 99.

While issuing a ticket, they discovered the driver had only been in the country for nine days — a violation of the federal requirement to quarantine for two weeks.

The driver was also handed an $1,150 fine under the Quarantine Act.

The incident was on top of seven COVID-19 complaints Whistler RCMP responded to over the weekend, which resulted in five fines for violations of public health orders.

The resort community has been grappling with an alarming spike in cases of the virus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed Friday it had recorded 547 cases between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

Nearly half of those cases, or 259, were recorded over just five days, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.