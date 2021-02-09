Swapping a $49 cleanser for a $2 drugstore find: Affordable beauty finds

Send this page to someone via email

Keeping up with the latest beauty trends can be expensive but finding affordable alternatives can still give you high-end results.

Makeup artist Janine Holmes recently joined The Morning Show to share beauty swaps that don’t come with a hefty price tag.

Eyebrow lamination has become a popular trend, with the technique creating fuller-looking, slicked-up brows.

As an alternative to the $30 Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, Holmes says the Nyx Brow Glue at $10 has become her favourite drugstore find.

“Every product I try, it’ll brush my brows up and within five minutes they fall right down, but not with this brow glue.”

When it comes to longevity, Holmes said you can expect the transparent Nyx Brow Glue to last a whopping 16 hours with intense hold.

The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler, $10, available at Nyx Cosmetics

If you’re looking to give your skin a boost, you can find the glow-enhancing ingredient in JLo Beauty’s “That Hit Single” cleanser, in an inexpensive bar of soap.

Holmes recommends The Guelph Soap Company’s $2 Olive Oil Bar Soap for deep hydration, especially during the winter months.

“It makes the skin appear plump and it’s going to give you that JLo glow without the JLo price tag.”

Guelph Soap Company Aloe and Olive Oil Bar Soap, $1.99, available at well.ca

Incorporating vitamin C serums into your daily routine is also another way to brighten your skin during this dreary season.

Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, $104, available at Muradskincare

The Murad Vitamin C serum costs $104 but Holmes says you can still see similar results from Pacifica’s “Glow Baby Booster Serum” for less than half that price.

“It’s a concentrated serum. It’s got stabilized vitamin C, which is known to beautifully brighten the skin.”

Pacifica Glow Baby Super Lit Booster Serum, $16, available at Pacifica Beauty

With its added benefits and ingredients like glycolic acid, which improves texture, Holmes says this $16 serum is a winner.

For more affordable beauty swaps, watch the full video above.