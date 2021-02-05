Menu

Cow-napped: Perth County OPP on the lookout for stolen Holstein heifer

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 5:36 pm
A cow stands in one of the dairy barns on the Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Ind., in this Monday, Jan. 26, 2015. More Canadians have likely slathered their late-summer corncobs with American-made butter in recent years, and it had nothing to do with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for more access to Canada's dairy market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Conroy.
A cow stands in one of the dairy barns on the Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Ind., in this Monday, Jan. 26, 2015. More Canadians have likely slathered their late-summer corncobs with American-made butter in recent years, and it had nothing to do with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for more access to Canada's dairy market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Conroy.

The theft of a 15-month-old Holstein heifer has Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asking where’s the beef.

Officers received a report of a stolen heifer from a barn at a rural agriculture property on Road 176 on Monday.

OPP say sometime between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 29, 2021, unknown suspects entered a locked pen inside a barn and removed the heifer.

Read more: London, Ont., police arrest 2 men connected to pharmacy break-in, theft

The stolen black and white cow is valued at approximately $1,200.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

