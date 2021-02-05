Cow-napped: Perth County OPP on the lookout for stolen Holstein heifer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The theft of a 15-month-old Holstein heifer has Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asking where’s the beef.

Officers received a report of a stolen heifer from a barn at a rural agriculture property on Road 176 on Monday.

OPP say sometime between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 29, 2021, unknown suspects entered a locked pen inside a barn and removed the heifer.

The stolen black and white cow is valued at approximately $1,200.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Story continues below advertisement

0:25 Video footage shows OPP arresting man after over 200 km chase Video footage shows OPP arresting man after over 200 km chase – Aug 2, 2019