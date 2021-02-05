London, Ont., police arrest 2 men connected to pharmacy break-in, theft

Send this page to someone via email

Arrests have been made in connection with a pair of break-ins at a pharmacy in the north end of London, Ont.

Police say on Jan. 27, at approximately 2:10 a.m., a male suspect broke into a pharmacy located at 1118 Adelaide St. N.

Police say the suspect took a number of items off the shelves before leaving the store.

On Wednesday, exactly a week later, police say the same man and an accomplice returned to the same pharmacy and forcibly entered the business, taking several items from the shelves before leaving in an awaiting vehicle.

Police were contacted and were able to arrest two suspects without incident after locating a vehicle just north of the pharmacy.

The stolen property was recovered and police say after reviewing video surveillance, it was determined that one of the two suspects was responsible for both incidents.

As a result of the investigation, two men from London aged 28 and 22 are jointly charged with break-and-enter and theft.

The 28-year-old is also facing charges relating to the Jan. 27 incident.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in London court on May 3, 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

