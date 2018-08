On his first night working at Corner’s Variety convenience store, in Hamilton, Ontario, employee Salahaldeen Odeh fought off two robbers armed with a shotgun. This surveillance footage of the August 10 encounter shows two men, with bandanas over their faces, entered the store around 5 am. As one of the men reached for a gun, Odeh quickly jumped over the counter and fought off both men, who can be seen fleeing on foot.