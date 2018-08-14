Hamilton police looking to identify robbery suspects

Hamilton police are looking for the public’ help in identifying a couple of robbery suspects.
Police say around 5 a.m. Friday, two suspects, one armed with a shotgun, entered the Corner’s Variety Store on Cannon Street.
However, an employee, who reportedly trained as a boxer in Jordan before coming to Canada, tried to subdue one of the suspects, and suffered minor injuries, before the two suspects fled on foot.
Both suspects are described as between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall and wearing dark jackets.
Police are reminding the public, their safety is the primary focus. In situations where there is a potential for injury or act of violence, police recommend people comply with the demands made of them and to contact them when safe.
If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det. Const. Jamie Crichton by calling 905-546-8934 or Det. Sgt. Emido Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
