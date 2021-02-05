Lethbridge annual Moonlight Run back with a new lunar twist

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Moonlight Run fundraiser put on by Lethbridge business Runner’s Soul will be held virtually next month with a fun new twist to encourage participants to run further than ever before.

This year’s event will include traditional six kilometre and 10 kilometre distances with new 38.44 kilometre and 76.88 kilometre distances to represent 0.01 per cent of the distance to the moon, or to the moon and back.

“One of our Moonlight Run committee members came up with the idea [to] try and relate [those distances] to the moon,” run organizer Shawn Pinder said.

Runners will participate virtually and have from March 20 to March 28 to complete the challenges.

“[We wanted] to give people lots of options of when to run,” Pinder said. “And do an event where you accumulate distance over that period.”

With the virtual format this year there is no entry limit but the deadline to order a shirt is March 7.

Pinder said they’re excited to see who is up to the challenge, especially at a time when many are struggling to find physical activities and outlets during pandemic restrictions.

“I think there’s lots of people who are excited to do something,” Pinder said.

“The reality is, you can still meet up with some people outside and do your run, whether it’s friends or family — it’s just that we won’t be able to get together with our normal 2,500 people.”

Pinder said some Lethbridge residents have already begun to sign up for the more adventurous distance options.

“We’ve got quite a few people who are signed up for either of those two longer distances,” he said.

“I can’t remember the exact numbers but I’d say we have 30-50 in both of those already. I think that’s what we were hoping is that we’d get lots of interest in it when we decided to offer them, so we’re pretty pleased.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the South Alberta Walk for Dog Guides — a charity that trains service dogs for disabled individuals who qualify for a service dog.