Super Bowl parties in Durham affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Super Sunday is just two sleeps away. Typically it’s one of the biggest and busiest days for gatherings and it’s not only for the big game but the halftime show. This year’s celebrations are going to have a different feel with no gatherings allowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a tailgate inside a restaurant,” said Steven Harris, Jack Astors Pickering General Manager.

Harris has been working Super Sundays at Jack Astors in Pickering, Ont., for the past six years. He says it’s his favorite day and one of the busiest as the place is packed.

“(We) give our guests an experience like they’re sitting at the Super Bowl, minus the $5,000 ticket to get in,” said Harris.

However, Harris knows this year’s celebration will be a whole lot different as the establishment will be empty as provincial coronavirus response measures prevent in-house dining in restaurants and pubs.

“They’re not here, they’re at home. So like I said we connected with our vendor partners again this year, we’re going to offer a game day special, we’ll still be busy for take-out,” said Harris.

But Harris says they can only do so much through take-out and not having people in-person to watch the big game will be a big blow.

“It’s the biggest three-hour, four-hour event,” said Harris.

“The money’s still going to be roughly the same, it’s just going to be where it’s spent is different,” said Moshe Lander, Concordia University economics professor.

Lander says the Super Bowl is big business and that’s not going to change with people watching from home.

“For every bar owner that’s going to suffer on Sunday, the local take-out joint is probably going to have business that they didn’t anticipate,” said Lander.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and community officials are encouraging residents to listen to health professionals and abide by the guidelines this weekend, which includes not gathering with a bunch of friends for the Super Bowl. The province’s stay-at-home order declared Jan. 12 remains in effect.

“Rather than a tailgate party, they’re calling it a home-gating party,” said Gavan Knox, a food blogger.

He says food has been a passion for his entire life. “What’s the Super Bowl without chicken wings but also a cheese bowl,” said Knox.

The bearded baker has been seeing different food trends throughout the pandemic and Super Sunday is no exception. He says people are looking to spice things up.

“‘A’ chicken wings are still top of the list for Super Bowl food but people are actually looking at fresh chicken wings as opposed to the frozen variety that they can just chuck in the oven,” said Knox.

Back to Steven Harris, while he understands why his restaurant will be quiet Sunday, he’s excited to hear the sound of people again for next Super Bowl.