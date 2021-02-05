Ecstatic Hamilton woman needed to ‘sit down’ after becoming first-ever $500K OLG Plinko winner

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Florence Kalu appeared to be more than excited after dropping her only chip into the only $500,000 slot playing the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) Plinko.

“Can I come down?” screamed Kalu after the win atop a replica of the most popular pricing game on the legendary CBS TV show The Price is Right.

Kalu is the first player to drop a chip, and the first $500,000 winner since the OLG rolled out the game to stores in January.

The scratch ticket was purchased at Blue Willow Variety & Communications on Upper James Street and Mohawk Road.

The $5 ticket offers an instant prize or an advance to a watch-and-win-style game on a lottery terminal or an actual in-person experience with the Plinko board at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I just went to one side and scratched the card and he put in the ticket and there was a lot of noise from the machine,” Kalu said prior to learning she had won a chip in the lottery.

“So within the space of minutes, there was a phone call. I thought it was a joke.”

After collecting her novelty cheque, Kalu was asked what she was going to do with the money.

“Let me go home and sit down first,” Kalu said.