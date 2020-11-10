Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

$1 million Hamilton-area lottery winner to use the cash for travel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Sydney Evans of Dundas was a $1-million winner with MAXMILLIONS in July 2020.
Sydney Evans of Dundas was a $1-million winner with MAXMILLIONS in July 2020. OLG

A 72-year-old retired father from Dundas, Ont., says he will use his $1-million winnings to travel with his wife when it’s safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sydney Evans won the MAXMILLIONS prize in July’s LOTTO MAX draw with a ticket purchased at Fortino’s on Hamilton Street in Waterdown.

Read more: Hamilton grocery clerk to invest in real estate, sports memorabilia after $250K lottery win

“I haven’t been going out to the store as regularly because of the pandemic, so little by little I would take my tickets to the store to check,” Evans said.

Trending Stories

“When I scanned it, I thought something went wrong, so I gave it to the clerk. I’m still not sure if this is real.”

Click to play video 'Canada Post gearing up for a busier than normal holiday season' Canada Post gearing up for a busier than normal holiday season
Canada Post gearing up for a busier than normal holiday season – Oct 21, 2020
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LotteryLotto MaxOlgLottery Winnerdundasgood newsWaterdownmaxmillionsOntario LotteryHamilton lottery winhamilton dad wins lottery
Flyers
More weekly flyers