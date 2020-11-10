$1 million Hamilton-area lottery winner to use the cash for travel

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old retired father from Dundas, Ont., says he will use his $1-million winnings to travel with his wife when it’s safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sydney Evans won the MAXMILLIONS prize in July’s LOTTO MAX draw with a ticket purchased at Fortino’s on Hamilton Street in Waterdown.

“I haven’t been going out to the store as regularly because of the pandemic, so little by little I would take my tickets to the store to check,” Evans said.

“When I scanned it, I thought something went wrong, so I gave it to the clerk. I’m still not sure if this is real.”

