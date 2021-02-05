Quebec Superior Court sides with Hasidic Jewish community over limits on religious gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Council of Hasidic Jews has won its legal battle against the provincial government in connection with the restrictions in place on religious gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.

In her ruling, Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Masse found that the province’s measure to allow a maximum of 10 people per indoor religious gathering applies to each room inside a synagogue so long as it has its own entrance or access to the street.

She also acknowledged, however, that managing the health crisis in Quebec has been “extremely difficult and complex.” Masse said that knowing when there should be flexibility and knowing when to be firm with measures isn’t easy.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s most recent public health guidelines — which aim to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus — states a maximum of 10 worshippers are permitted for events.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hasidic community sought to have the measures changed to allow for several gatherings of 10 people in the same building where closed-off rooms have distinct entrances to the outside.

Before the court, lawyers representing the council argued the size of some synagogues can safely accommodate more than 10 worshippers and others have more than one room for prayers or religious ceremonies.

The council opted for legal action after Montreal police broke up three gatherings at two different synagogues in the city’s Outremont borough in January.

Following the raids, however, the council says it received conflicting directives from public health officials on the limits for religious gatherings.

When asked about the ruling, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Friday he had just learned about the decision and could not comment on it yet.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez, Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press