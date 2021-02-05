Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s jobless rate drops to 10.7 per cent in January

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta’s unemployment rate drops to 10.7% in January 2021' Alberta’s unemployment rate drops to 10.7% in January 2021
Though Alberta’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in the first month of 2021, it remains high. As Bindu Suri reports, only Newfoundland and Labrador had higher provincial unemployment numbers than Alberta.

Alberta’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in the first month of 2021, dropping 0.4 percentage points to 10.7 per cent.

According to Statistics Canada’s January 2021 Labour Force Survey, only Newfoundland and Labrador had higher provincial unemployment numbers than Alberta last month (12.8 per cent).

Read more: Canadian economy sheds 213K jobs in January as lockdowns hit part-time workers

The Labour Force Survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions during the week of Jan. 10 to 16, at which time COVID-19 health measures were still in place throughout Alberta, restricting things like in-person dining and social gatherings.

The survey noted that while employment held steady in natural resources, it fell in accommodation and food services.

Story continues below advertisement

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate was 9.4 per cent in January, up 0.6 of a percentage point from the month prior.

Edmonton and Calgary see unemployment rise

In January, both Calgary and Edmonton saw unemployment rise slightly, breaking a six-month streak in which numbers were consistently declining.

In Calgary, the unemployment rate climbed by one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 10.6.

Trending Stories

Edmonton’s jobless rate, meanwhile, sat at 11.9 per cent — up from 11.4 the month before.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate was the third-highest in Canada among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed, behind Barrie, Ont. (14.2) and Peterborough, Ont. (12.8).

A look at Calgary and Edmonton’s unemployment rates amid COVID-19:

April 2020

↑ Calgary: 10.8 per cent
↑ Edmonton: 10.0 per cent

May 2020

↑ Calgary: 13.4 per cent
↑ Edmonton: 13.6 per cent

June 2020

↑ Calgary: 15.6 per cent
↑ Edmonton: 15.7 per cent

July 2020

↓ Calgary: 15.5 per cent
↓ Edmonton: 15.0 per cent

Story continues below advertisement

August 2020

↓ Calgary: 14.4 per cent
↓ Edmonton: 13.6 per cent

September 2020

↓ Calgary: 12.6 per cent
↓ Edmonton: 12.6 per cent

October 2020

↓ Calgary: 11.3 per cent
↓ Edmonton: 12.0 per cent

November 2020

↓ Calgary: 10.7 per cent
↓ Edmonton: 11.3 per cent

December 2020

↓ Calgary: 10.5 per cent
↓ Edmonton: 11.4 per cent

January 2021

Calgary: 10.6 per cent
↑ Edmonton: 11.9 per cent

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Statistics CanadaCoronavirus economyUnemployment RateAlberta unemploymentCalgary unemploymentlabour forceunemployment numbersunemployment canadaCanadian job marketAlberta jobless rateCOVID-19 labour market impactsAlberta Unemployment NumbersAlberta January 2021 unemployment
Flyers
More weekly flyers