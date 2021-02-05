Alberta’s jobless rate drops to 10.7 per cent in January

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in the first month of 2021, dropping 0.4 percentage points to 10.7 per cent.

According to Statistics Canada’s January 2021 Labour Force Survey, only Newfoundland and Labrador had higher provincial unemployment numbers than Alberta last month (12.8 per cent).

The Labour Force Survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions during the week of Jan. 10 to 16, at which time COVID-19 health measures were still in place throughout Alberta, restricting things like in-person dining and social gatherings.

The survey noted that while employment held steady in natural resources, it fell in accommodation and food services.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate was 9.4 per cent in January, up 0.6 of a percentage point from the month prior.

Edmonton and Calgary see unemployment rise

In January, both Calgary and Edmonton saw unemployment rise slightly, breaking a six-month streak in which numbers were consistently declining.

In Calgary, the unemployment rate climbed by one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 10.6.

Edmonton’s jobless rate, meanwhile, sat at 11.9 per cent — up from 11.4 the month before.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate was the third-highest in Canada among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed, behind Barrie, Ont. (14.2) and Peterborough, Ont. (12.8).

A look at Calgary and Edmonton’s unemployment rates amid COVID-19:

April 2020

↑ Calgary: 10.8 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 10.0 per cent

May 2020

↑ Calgary: 13.4 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 13.6 per cent

June 2020

↑ Calgary: 15.6 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 15.7 per cent

July 2020

↓ Calgary: 15.5 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 15.0 per cent

August 2020

↓ Calgary: 14.4 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 13.6 per cent

September 2020

↓ Calgary: 12.6 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 12.6 per cent

October 2020

↓ Calgary: 11.3 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 12.0 per cent

November 2020

↓ Calgary: 10.7 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 11.3 per cent

December 2020

↓ Calgary: 10.5 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 11.4 per cent

January 2021

↑ Calgary: 10.6 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 11.9 per cent