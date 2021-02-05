Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 5

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 11:06 am
Click to play video 'Talented artist from Tanzania rediscovers passion for painting after being laid off due to COVID-19' Talented artist from Tanzania rediscovers passion for painting after being laid off due to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Kiyungi Fundikira was born and raised in Africa. He loved to paint and sketch as a child, lost interest in his teens then moved to Canada in 2000. After being laid off from his job due to COVID-19, Fundikira finally picked up a paintbrush after 20-years. Susan Hay has the story.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

Ontario labour minister says economy reopening details coming next week

Ontario’s labour minister says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province’s economy next week.

Monte McNaughton did not provide further specifics, but his comments come as the province’s current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario labour minister says economy reopening details coming next week

Ontario reports 1,670 new coronavirus cases, province notes an overestimation due to data migration

Ontario is reporting 1,670 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 275,330.

The province notes Friday’s case count is a slight overestimation due to a data system migration that began on Monday and has resulted in the fluctuation of daily case numbers all week. Toronto Public Health’s migration included 125 older cases in Friday’s tally.

Trending Stories

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,438 as 45 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,233 from the previous day. The government said 62,710 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,670 new coronavirus cases, province notes an overestimation due to data migration

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,670 new cases on Friday.

Of those:

  • 667 were in Toronto
  • 317 were in Peel Region
  • 125 were in York Region
  • 46 were in Durham Region
  • 100 were in Halton Region

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,640 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 13 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 208 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 591 active cases among long-term care residents and 730 active cases among staff — down by 110 cases and down by 28 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19
