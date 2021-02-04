Coronavirus: 54 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials announced 63 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths, for the Interior Health region on Thursday afternoon.

With the new cases, the region’s total number since the coronavirus pandemic started rose to 6,513, of which 5,441 have recovered.

The B.C. Centre of Disease Control also listed 985 active cases within Interior Health, along with 51 people in hospital, with 20 in critical care.

The number of confirmed deaths stayed at 75 for a third straight day.

The death total had been 69 heading into the weekend, but rose to 75 after six deaths were announced on Monday, Feb. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincially, 465 new cases were announced, along with six new deaths.

8:17 B.C. officials make announcement about enhanced COVID-19 safety rules in K-12 schools B.C. officials make announcement about enhanced COVID-19 safety rules in K-12 schools

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the challenges we face have evolved. But what has not changed are the benefits of our collective efforts,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said in a joint media release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Each of us doing our part makes a difference to our shared well-being. One person or one layer provides some protection. Yet all of us working together using all of our layers of protection is far better.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a superspreading day, by making safe choices. This is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:07 Canada’s latest travel restrictions/quarantine rules explained Canada’s latest travel restrictions/quarantine rules explained

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 37 cases (27 residents, 10 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

37 cases (27 residents, 10 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases.

40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases. Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (47 residents, 21 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases.

68 cases (47 residents, 21 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (39 residents, 29 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 15 active cases.

To view the B.C. CDC’s daily online dashboard regarding COVID-19 data, click here.