Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

City of Lethbridge eyes safety goal of 0 traffic fatalities

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 6:46 pm
Click to play video 'City of Lethbridge eyes zero-fatality traffic safety goal' City of Lethbridge eyes zero-fatality traffic safety goal
The City of Lethbridge’s transportation engineering manager presented an update on the Transportation Safety Plan Thursday which outlined findings from public engagement and options for increasing traffic safety. As Emily Olsen reports, the goal is to reduce transportation-related deaths to zero by 2040.

The City of Lethbridge is making strides towards a goal of zero transportation-related deaths by the year 2040.

Ahmed Ali, transportation engineering manager with the City of Lethbridge, presented his findings in the Transportation Safety Plan to the Civic Works Standing Policy Committee Thursday.

Read more: Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Lethbridge on Saturday

Ali said current statistics show around one collision results in injury each day, around two collisions result in severe injury each month and –more critically– every year around two collisions result in death.

The plan includes suggested partnerships with the Alberta Motor Association and other groups, as well as extensive community engagement which already began in October 2019.

Trending Stories

Suggestions made to improve transportation safety were created as responses to main issues pinpointed in community feedback which included:

Story continues below advertisement
  • distracted driving, walking and cycling
  • speeding and aggressive driving
  • road intersection design
  • weather conditions

Ali said some suggested options for the next five years include reducing residential speed limits, implementing more roundabouts in residential intersections, creating protected turning phases for left-turning traffic and creating designated bike boulevards and lanes.

Read more: 10-year-old boy killed, brother injured after being hit by car in Lethbridge

The plan could result in long-term savings for the city, considering the current frequency of collisions costs the city approximately $130 million each year, according to Ali’s findings.

Ali says he would like to see this Transportation Safety Plan implemented into the next capital and operating budget deliberations.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AlbertaCollisionLethbridgeTransportationCyclistCity of LethbridgeDriverDeathsLethbridge trafficLethbridge traffic fatalityAhmed AliLethbridge pedestrian safetyLethbridge traffic safety
Flyers
More weekly flyers