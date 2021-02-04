Menu

Traffic

Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash in Ramara, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 6:05 pm
According to police, the crash occurred on Fairgrounds Road, east of Brooks Sideroad. Twitter/OPP Central

A 68-year-old man has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a crash that took place in Ramara, Ont., Thursday.

According to police, the crash occurred on Fairgrounds Road, east of Brooks Sideroad.

Read more: Police investigate crash involving snowmobile, transport truck in Springwater, Ont.

The road was previously closed so police could investigate the crash, but it’s since been reopened.

Police said officers haven’t heard an update regarding the driver’s condition, but their thoughts are with him and his family.

