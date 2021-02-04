Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash in Ramara, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 68-year-old man has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a crash that took place in Ramara, Ont., Thursday.

According to police, the crash occurred on Fairgrounds Road, east of Brooks Sideroad.

**UPDATE** Fairgrounds Road, #Ramara has been reopened. The investigation at scene is complete and emergency vehicles have cleared out. We haven't had an update on the driver's condition but our thoughts are with him and his family. ^td — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 4, 2021

The road was previously closed so police could investigate the crash, but it’s since been reopened.

Police said officers haven’t heard an update regarding the driver’s condition, but their thoughts are with him and his family.

