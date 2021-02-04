One person dead in head-on crash in Saanich

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a head-on crash near Victoria.

Two vehicles collided at a corner near the 5200 block of West Saanich Road in Saanich shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours and expected to reopen in the afternoon.

“I was shocked and saddened,” said Mayor Fred Haynes. “It’s a time to reflect and think of the family.”

Haynes said Saanich council is committed to traffic safety and livability of the community.

“We have the Motor Vehicle Pilot Act application prepared to go to the province to ask for a reduction in speed limits on our residential streets from 50 to 40 kilometres per hour.”

Police did not say what led to the crash or whether speed was considered a factor.

Investigators have spoken to witnesses and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.

