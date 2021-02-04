Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 39 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 1:49 pm
FILE: Ottawa Public Health is reporting 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus locally on Thursday.
FILE: Ottawa Public Health is reporting 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus locally on Thursday. Getty Images

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday.

There have now been 13,485 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus locally since the start of the pandemic, with 457 of those cases considered active.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 422.

Coronavirus: ‘Haven’t seen’ Ontario schools contribute to community spread, says Ontario’s top doctor

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases dropped to 48 per day on Thursday, down from 53 the day before.

Ottawa’s coronavirus percent positivity rose to 1.9 per cent in the past week, however, up slightly from 1.8 per cent in the previous period.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital locally remained steady at 29 as of Thursday, with six people in the intensive care unit.

Read more: Coronavirus rapid testing begins in Ottawa schools, long-term care homes

Four new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, one affecting the city-run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home where two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa now stands at 31.

